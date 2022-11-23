Letters | Stop protecting child killers

Witness Reporter

I disagree with the opinion piece: “Violence in schools”, referring to “young adults”. (The Witness, November 16).

A “young adult” (over 18 years) is normally no longer a pupil, but a fully-fledged member of society.

I respect the fact that many of these “young adults” may still be pupils due to various social and economic imbalances stemming from previous (and current) disadvantages.

ALSO READ | Concerns have been raised over violence in KZN schools

However, this does not exonerate them from facing the law, i.e. jail time and, most importantly, identification through the media.

Therefore, I don’t understand why “schools are having a hard time expelling pupils whose behaviour is unacceptable”, unless the department of Education’s rules considering all pupils under it’s umbrella, override that of normal SA law pertinent to those 18 years and older.

The violence in schools stems from pupils under 18 (children), who surely outnumber the “wayward young adults”.

It is a known fact that pupils from as young as 10 years old, rape, kill and destroy property, but they literally get away with murder in facing juvenile court, detention homes, etc.

As will be the case with the 16-year- old in the front-page story of The Witness, November 16.

It is time that the Department of Education realises that times are changing, terrifying so, and that it should push for more stringent punishment for pupils under 18 years.

If pupils are old enough to do the crime, they are old enough to face the full might of the law

Stop protecting child killers and rapists.

Anthony Timms

Cramond