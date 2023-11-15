Letters | Such a powerful image

By Letter Writer

Zama Myeza’s recent short story on the young giraffe that was caught in a snare in the Bisley Nature Reserve and was subsequently cremated, tugged at my heartstrings.

That was bad enough, but the rider to the story has haunted me ever since: “As the young giraffe was put to rest, a tower of giraffes gathered a few metres away from the fire … it was as if they had gathered to pay their last respects.”

The accompanying photograph shows the group of giraffes alert and observing the cremation. The image tells a story of the giraffe group’s bewilderment, horror and grief for their young member’s death and destruction.

The photographic image is unbearably powerful, almost dream-like.

Giraffes gathered at the Bisley Nature Reserve as a young giraffe was being incinerated after it suffered an injury caused by a snare on the reserve. Photo: Supplied

We as members of the human race are not alone in our concern, compassion and love for our fellow creatures.

I propose that this photo is the Witness photo of the year. The photographer should have been credited.

Eva Banach

Howick