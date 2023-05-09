Letters | Swimming pool management

By Mark Coghlan

The Alexandra Road Swimming Pool, Pietermaritzburg’s premier such public facility funded by the ratepayers, and where I used to train every weekday morning, has effectively been out of regular action since 2019.

That service-delivery failure put additional pressure on the smaller inner-city Buchanan Street Pool, where at one time swimmers used to be able to train year round, thanks to a once-operational heating system.

In recent years, despite the historic architecture of the location falling into an almost irretrievable state of disrepair, I was mostly able to maintain my use of the pool itself, thanks to the tireless efforts of the staff.

I detect that these workers are, despite adversity, proud of the facility and wish to provide a functional facility.

I can feel the frustration when, for reasons beyond their control, they are unable to provide this mandated service.

In early 2021, I was smashed off my bike by a moronic motorist, and for the March and April I was unable to train.

The Buchanan Street Pool, however, was in pristine condition.

Fast forward to March and April 2023.

My shoulder was healed and I was good to go in terms of swimming.

The water, however, turned a murky green and the facility had to be closed.

The reason?

Failure of the relevant management to undertake a simple, routine aspect of their work: budget for, and timeously supply, adequate chemicals to maintain the quality of the water.

This is Management 101.

The provision of chemicals to maintain our public pool, as well as the maintenance of the filtration systems, cannot come as a great surprise to such managers.

This isn’t an unanticipated situation.

This is a routine responsibility towards the residents that has been in place for as long as I can remember, and long before that.

I need the Buchanan Street Pool for my physical and psychological health, and I pay for it.

My anger is considerable, especially as I know that, as in many instances of municipal dysfunction, the problem lies with politicians and management, rather than with the workers.

I could subscribe to a private facility, but apart from the principle that I already pay for facilities that aren’t provided, it is difficult to afford such an additional outlay, thanks in no small measure to the now extortionate municipal tariffs.

