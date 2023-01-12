Letters | Taxing churches is good news

Witness Reporter

Religion is big business.

While it’s true that the church has played a valuable role over the ages in ministering to the spiritual, emotional and even physical needs of its congregants, many pastors live lives of luxury and even proclaim that Jesus made them rich.

Many of the evangelists in the U.S. are millionaires.

Appropriately named, Cheflo Dollar is worth $27 million, while the richest of them all is Kenneth Copeland, who has a staggering net worth of $760 million.

In South Africa too, the church is big business.

The previous Afrikaner government promoted a policy of Afrikaner nationalism in a bid to convert people who weren’t white to Christianity.

Even under the ANC government religion is a tool to make the masses god-fearing and docile.

Unregulated, it is attractive to dodgy pastors who see the church as a vehicle to personal riches.

So it was good news that at last the government intends to tax churches and pastors.

It’s long been a bone of contention that churches and pastors enjoy a privileged position in society and are exempt from taxation.

Salga is asking for public comment. I hope people will back the proposal and make rich pastors pay tax like everyone else.

T. Markandan

Kloof