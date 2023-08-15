Letters | Thanks for the clean-up in Chase Valley

By Letter Writer

The community of Chase Valley wishes to express its sincere thanks to Mi7 for adopting Hatcheries Park, and responding so quickly to a recent spate of dumping at the entrance.

I reported seeing a pall of smoke from the forest facing Chase Valley Downs early on August 9 on our Community Policing Forum chat group.

There have been several fires over the weeks in various parts of the lower forest.

On this occasion, a pile of rubbish that had accumulated at the entrance to the park had been set alight and was belching out toxic fumes across the valley.

Councillor Khanyile called the Fire Department. Mi7 attended and within 48 hours the park was restored to pristine condition.

Mi7 has an uphill task to protect this precious community asset: It cannot get the municipality to lay on electricity, and its solar-powered camera has reportedly been stolen.

Add to that, there are no streetlights along that section of Chase Valley Road since someone took out one of the poles.

A big thank you to Mi7 for persevering, and to the louts who are dumping their rubbish under cover of darkness, please stop.

Cameron Brisbane

Chase Valley