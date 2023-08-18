Letters | Thanks to tireless civic activist

By Letter Writer

Thank you, once again, to the civic-minded Jay Jugwanth who over many years has tirelessly and courageously contributed to the safety and general wellbeing of all who live in our wider Pietermaritzburg community, largely through his volunteer work in the Community Policing Forum and the Concerned Swimming Fraternity (CFS).

His letters (The Witness, August 14 and 16) yet again call out the municipality on its failure to set priorities of concern, by contributing millions to sponsor the Maritzburg United Football Club, while ignoring the extremely urgent need to provide affordable and easy access to swimming pools in all areas, promoting the essential life-skill and sport of swimming to alleviate our tragically high incidents of drowning.

Agreeing to reduce the initial entry fee in the region of R140 to R17 for adults and R11 for children, but requiring a token for entry to be purchased at Spar or Boxer supermarkets, or Engen garages, adds yet further obstacles for those attempting to make use of these vital facilities, and is, as Jugwanth points out, illogical and absurd.

One fails to comprehend the mindset of municipal officials displaying such shameless and immoral lack of empathetic vision; depriving thousands of their right to public swimming facilities. A municipality which would benefit from heeding the valuable experience of those such as Jugwanth.

Alleyn Diesel, Pietermaritzburg