Letters | The dangers of ANC cadré deployment

Witness Reporter

According to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, it was established that Prasa has had over 3 000 ghost workers.

He did not indicate for how long these non-workers were paid millions every month.

This newly revealed information is further evidence of massive fraud and corruption by cadré deployed ANC employees (according to official ANC policy).

The chances are that it might well be, because it appears that such practice might be endemic to the ANC from top to bottom.

The president has recently publicly reaffirmed his continued support for cadré deployment.

If this massive fraud in one department went undetected for who knows how long, is it wrong to assume that this practice could be prevalent in several, if not many, other state departments, including the almost bankrupt local authorities?

The chances are that it might well be, because it appears that such practice might be endemic to the ANC from top to bottom.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that he wishes to eliminate corruption, but talk is cheap if the majority of the ANC and the president do not go beyond talking.

V. A. Volker

Pietermaritzburg