Letters | The football world has gone crazy

By Letter Writer

Controversy rages in the football world. In the recent Liverpool game against Tottenham Hotspur, Luis Diaz’s goal was disallowed as being offside by the VAR officials. But replays show that Diaz was clearly onside.

Liverpool was seething, it asked for the video and voice recordings to be given to it. The VAR (video assisted refereeing) officials had blundered.

Apparently, there was a lapse of concentration as the VAR official was tired, having just returned from officiating a match in Saudi Arabia.

The professional game match officials limited board (PGMOL) has apologised for the error but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not satisfied with an apology. He is asking for a replay. Football pundits say this is impossible. It has never happened in English football.

Referees make mistakes all the time. It was for this reason that the VAR system was introduced.

But despite the assistance of modern technology, errors persist — VAR is manned by humans and they make mistakes.

We can sympathise with Klopp for feeling aggrieved over the disallowed goal and eventually losing to Tottenham, but what about the two Liverpool players being sent off and the team reduced to nine men?

And Joël Matip scoring an own goal in injury time which gave all three points to Tottenham?

And Tottenham didn’t have their talisman Harry Kane as he’s gone to Bayern Munich.

But Liverpool had Mo Salah, the highest paid footballer in the world, earning £52 million a year for kicking a football. And they still lost.

The football world has gone crazy.

T. Markandan

Kloof