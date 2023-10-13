Letters | The harsh realities in the Middle East

By Letter Writer

I once shared Gavin Westbrook’s feelings as expressed in The Witness on October 11, about the seemingly unresponsive nature of the Palestinians.

I questioned why there wasn’t stronger condemnation of civilian casualties. Nevertheless, condemnation often appears as empty rhetoric, lacking real impact.

When you consider the stark ratio of deaths, with 10 Palestinians for every one Israeli, and this pattern persisting for decades, it changes one’s perspective.

In this context, global condemnation of civilian deaths on both sides may appear ineffective.

For Palestinians, particularly those striving to survive in the open-air prison of Gaza, words of condemnation carry little weight.

Hamas seeks to retaliate against what it perceives as oppression by a seemingly invulnerable nation, epitomised by a nation celebrating near the people they believe are under siege.

This might have been an attempt to challenge this arrogance. Even though they knew that Israelis would respond with anger and brutality, they proceeded with their actions.

They’ve been described as “human animals”, but what else could one expect when they’re confined?

No amount of linguistic gymnastics can erase the harsh reality that more Palestinian civilians are killed than Israelis.

Arshad Hoosen

Howick