Letters | The heartbreak of poverty

By Letter Writer

A lot of people blame the Eastern Cape mother of three daughters for killing them and herself over poverty. I don’t.

Poverty is real and there is nothing as heartbreaking as not being able to provide the necessities of life for your children.

She made news after her death, but the question is: has anybody thought about what she went through or what made her take the decision to not only end her life but the lives of her children as well?

People rush to be judgmental and say she could have done this or that but I am sure that she knocked on many trusted doors crying for help and no one helped her.

As a single mother of two children in South Africa, I can relate to the struggles of everyday and attest that when you need help even your trusted people don’t help you, let alone take your calls.

As women we are tired of fake women’s month programmes where there is no real implementation of programmes to support us as women.

We are women, and everyday we rise, we struggle and we pray for a miracle.

M. Nzimande

Pelham