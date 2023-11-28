Letters | The killing of journalists in Gaza needs to be investigated

By Letter Writer

It is so sad, according to reports, more than one reporter or media representative or journalist, especially Palestinian journalists die a day in Gaza.

Evidence indicates that Israel’s military forces repeatedly use lethal power against Palestinians, including journalists, in complete violation of international law.

There are explicit obligations in international law to protect journalists and humanitarian aid workers during conflicts.

The safety and protection of media representative is important and essential as journalists report on lived realities in real time, and also to maintain true accounts and stories, and to provide transparency and accountability.

The intentional and calculated killing of journalists amounts to extrajudicial murder, a serious violation under the Geneva Convention.

The high number of journalists that have been killed in the course of their professional work and the unwarranted destruction of media outlets in Gaza needs to be investigated by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

MOHAMED SAEED

Pietermaritzburg