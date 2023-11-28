Letters | The majority of men in SA don’t believe in women’s rights

By Letter Writer

So, the president of the ANC says men who abuse women are creating a bad image of the country. True. But far worse President Ramaphosa, – far, far worse – is a government that does nothing more than make pitiful appeals to men to be kinder to their partners.

And the imminent release of a high profile convicted killer after a very short sentence, speaks volumes to the world. South Africa is not a country to visit if you’re a woman.

This government is soft on crime, full stop. Whether it’s those crossing the barrier line on our roads, those stealing electricity and water or those who rape and kill women.

South Africa needs 365 days of policing, not 16 days of futile activism every year.

Truth is, deep down, the majority of men in South Africa still don’t really believe in women’s rights. It’s been said before, we get the government we deserve.

Barrie Lewis

Hilton