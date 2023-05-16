Letters | The mind boggles

By Gilbert Plant

The report on the cars of Msunduzi bosses (The Witness, May 12) invites comment.

The price of R1,1 million per vehicle carries about half a million of an intangible, known as “prestige”.

A perfectly adequate vehicle is available at around R600 000.

The difference would come in useful for cleaning up and repairing the “first city of the province”, long notorious for its filth and dilapidation.

At 120 000 km, the average family saloon made in Japan or Korea can be said to be just run in.

What sort of maintenance is carried out that a vehicle with such low “mileage” needs to be replaced?

The mind boggles at a price tag of R55 000 a month for servicing, even for an old car.

The deputy mayor is quite correct in stating that the mayor “carries the aspirations of … citizens” when he goes out: most of us would aspire to a million-rand car, but we cut our coat according to our cloth.

Gilbert Plant

Richmond