Letters | The more you like yourself the more people don’t

I hate it when people brag about themselves, telling the world how good they are. Like Mohamed Ali, who claimed: “I am the greatest”

Some of us like to blow our own trumpets. Take big Sam Allardyce, the English football manager, for instance.

He’s not only big in size but also talks big. When he took over at relegation-threatened Leeds United, he sounded so full of himself, telling the media that he is as good as Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp.

I can’t understand how a person can be so conceited.

He has been manager of over 10 different English clubs in his career. His most controversial job was as England manager for a record 67 days.

He had to resign when he was caught out by a newspaper reporter for some underhand betting.

With just one game to go, can Allardyce save Leeds from relegation? If he does, not only will it be a miraculous season-ending finale for Leeds but it will also have earned him his bragging rights.

Then there is Guardiola who is becoming a sensation in the football world. A treble for Manchester City is a distinct possibility.

I liked Guardiola. He seemed such a simple, down-to-earth person with no airs about him. He let his winning style of football do the talking.

But in an interview before Manchester City were crowned English Premier League champions, he brashly told the media that his legacy was already exceptional.

I was surprised that he could praise himself so unabashedly. Could it, perhaps, be that his mind didn’t realise that you don’t sing your own praises?

T. Markandan

Kloof