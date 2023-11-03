Letters | The occupation of Palestine

By Letter Writer

The occupation of Palestine is one of the world’s longest occupations and a major source of instability around the globe, and Gaza is the world’s largest concentration camp.

As we witness another round of loss of human lives and devastation inside Gaza, let us remember that there are multiple fronts to this Palestinian struggle for liberation from the Zionists apartheid state of Israel.

Alongside the Zionists’ inhumane behaviour, we are facing an explosion of information and, regrettably, misinformation.

ALSO READ | Our Viewpoint | War in Gaza

Beyond the physical war crimes lies the social-media show ground, where the battle between facts and lies continues to escalate.

What is going on is not an Israel- Hamas conflict.

That is the Zionists’ narrative intentionally manufactured to make it seem like Hamas or other Palestinian resistance movements invaded apartheid Israel.

Why is no mention made of apartheid Israel’s original sin and foundational crimes of murder, ethnic cleansing, dispossession, seizure and stealing of Palestinian villages, towns, homes, farms and the gross displacement that made Palestinians a nation of refugees?

ALSO READ | Two South Africans killed in Israel-Gaza conflict

Why should any Palestinian or conscious-driven human being accept the atrocious immoral entity — the apartheid Zionist state of Israel?

How can the global community allow apartheid Israel to declare itself to be a state for only the Jewish people in a land where millions of Arabs (Muslims and Christians) and other minorities, co-existed and lived peacefully?

MOHAMED SAEED

Pietermaritzburg