Letters | The Quran will remain protected

By Letter Writer

The repeated calls for the unacceptable act of desecrating the Holy Quran on the pretext of “secular, democratic or Western values”, is an immoral and futile exercise.

The Quran is unchangeable and protected by Almighty himself.

In the Quran Almighty has promised to protect the Quran from change and alteration and mentions: “Indeed, it is we who sent down the Quran and indeed, we will be its guardian.” (Quran).

In addition, another miracle of the Quran is that Almighty has given Muslim’s the power and strength to memorise the entire Quran cover to cover, page to page, letter for letter, word for word to even the subtle vowels and diacritics marks that are on top and bottom of each and every single letter of the Quran.

Millions upon millions of Arab and non-Arab Muslims both men and women, young and old, around the globe have memorised the entire Quran with the correct grammatical markers and pronunciation, including the phonetic vowels and consonants sounds.

This ongoing practice and training evidently reinforce Almighty’s declaration that the Quran will remain protected.

To Muslims, the Quran is written in the best and most superior rhymed verse or prose.

It is resilient, awakening and a guide for humanity in all aspects.

Any desecration of divine scriptures and bigotry against revered personalities should be regarded as hate speech and should be outlawed.

MOHAMED SAEED

Pietermaritzburg