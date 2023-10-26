Letters | The rugby on Saturday

By Letter Writer

It seems that history is set to repeat itself with the re-run of the 1995 Rugby World Cup between rivals the Springboks and All Blacks on Saturday in Paris.

Only the individual faces and one or two support bases have changed.

Gone is the master stroke of Madiba, surprising the world by embracing an apartheid image of rugby, the Springbok emblem.

And absent will be the low-flying Boeing which must have rattled the All Blacks in their boots.

What can the Boks do to alleviate the loss of support bases, because this time around, the All Blacks will have some surprises up their sleeves?

No doubt rugby-mad New Zealand is still smarting from the 1995 defeat.

For starters, their haka will be more intense, more emotional, than before.

From South Africa’s point of view, the only thing we can do to support the Boks, is to be twice as raucous as before.

And for our president to don captain Siya Kolisi’s jersey (no 8) and walk the “long walk to victory”.

It is rumoured that he will be there.

But at the end of the day, it will be up to the 23 Springboks there to provide their own surprise to rattle the All Blacks out of their boots and, in so doing, score a historic win.

Considering all the heart-stopping moments during the knock-out stages of this World Cup, would anyone survive an extra 20 minutes, in the case of a draw?

As in the 1995 final!

Anthony Timms

Cramond