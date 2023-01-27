Letters | The stifling heat

Janice Whitelaw

We are being roasted alive.

The heat is so intense you have to think twice before stepping outside.

Pity those who have to work outdoors like the five farm workers who died of heat exhaustion in the Northern Cape.

According to the farmer, the problem was exacerbated by load shedding.

ALSO READ | High temperatures impact dam levels

They couldn’t pump water without power.

But why did the farmer make the workers toil in such terrible conditions?

Does he not have any compassion?

And imagine the poor living in shacks.

Can you imagine what it must be like inside those homes on blazing hot days?

Also spare a thought for the teachers and 40 or so pupils crammed in stuffy classrooms in public schools.

What learning can take place under such stifling conditions?

I think of the climate-change sceptics.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg swelters in the heat

Where are they?

In their air-conditioned homes and offices?

Like a heavy smoker who ignores a persistent cough, humankind is ignoring the glaring signs of a burdened earth slowly choking to death.

Drastic action needs to be taken to avert greater natural disasters.

T. Markandan

kloof