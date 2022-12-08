Letters | The suffering of Palestine

Witness Reporter

The Netflix movie Farha is a graphic account of what the Palestinian people endured during the 1948 Nakba.

Their suffering continues today on an immense scale as a careless world allows their brutal subjugation to continue without international legal sanction.

Peace remains elusive in Palestine as the grim battle for survival and supremacy rages on.

ALSO READ | Letters | Israel and Palestine

The killing and the witnessing of such raw violence will affect young Palestinians for decades.

War destroys the progress made by humankind.

As the sword of Damocles hangs over Gaza and the West Bank, the world watches silently.

History will judge us harshly.

This war is about killing people.

When civilians suffer in war, it is often a deliberate shock tactic.

These are the strategic decisions of political and military leaders who make civilians their targets in order to gain the upper hand in battle.

Women and children in the conflict zones are the people who have suffered the most.

The rule of law is a basic tenet of civilisation but there are reports of systematic brutality in the land of Palestine.

The United Nations has been confronted with inexplicable brutality committed in the war-torn area but it remains paralysed because the powers that be have their own interests, they view innocent deaths as collateral damage.

The movie Farha has laid bare the West’s hypocrisy, piercing its tattered cloak of righteousness and morality.

What is happening there reflects the barbarity of our times, and we have a collective responsibility to put a stop to it.

Remember Judge Robert Jackson’s words during the Nuremberg trials in 1945: “The wrongs which we seek to condemn and punish have been so calculated, so malignant, and so devastating, that civilisation cannot tolerate their being ignored, because it cannot survive their being repeated.”

Farouk Araie

Johannesburg