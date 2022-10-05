Letters | The Titanic

Witness Reporter

The letter to the Witness on October 3 by Premchand Harry-barran prompted me to write.

In an interview recently, Zwelinzima Vavi made a comment — South Africa is like the Titanic which has sailed and is heading straight for an iceberg.

Unlike the captain of the Titanic who did not see the iceberg, the captain of our ship (SA), President Cyril Ramaphosa, can see the iceberg clearly and needs to take evasive action by jettisoning cargo — all the corrupt, incompetent members of the ANC government.

Unbelievably, he is not willing to do so, he would rather try to save them and risk drowning the whole of SA.

May I remind you, Mr President, that the titanic did hit the iceberg, the Titanic did sink, and the captain did lose his ship, along with many passengers.

To be sure, the same fate awaits you if you do not change course immediately.

Time is running out.

Louis Bester

Howick