Letters | Time for leadership

Janice Whitelaw

I address this letter to the president, the ministers of Health, Justice and Police, and the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Babita Deokaran was right all along. now it is time to go for the rogues throughout SA, not only at Tembisa Hospital.

Deokaran gave her life in service to her country by exposing the thugs that we cultivate in South Africa.

Sadly, her murder would not occurred, had we had competent, capable and courageous leadership in this country.

A Special Investigating Unit report confirmed allegations of serious maladministration and possible fraud and corruption related to supply chain management processes at Tembisa Hospital, as revealed by Deokaran, so it is time that we see real action.

It is heartening to note that the Hawks have descended on the hospital so hopefully much of the “people’s monies” can be recovered.

As the SIU report described the irregularities uncovered at Tembisa as “merely the tip of the iceberg”, I would go as far as urging a thorough forensic investigation into every health facility in the country, if not every state institution where tenders are readily available for pals.

And then we will see how the financial cake is being eaten, by whom and by how much.

If the possible fraud of about R850 million is “merely the tip of the iceberg” at just one institution, then we are sure to see a remake of the Titanic emerge, South Africa style.

Every single leadership sector, from the president to law-enforcement agencies and the justice department, needs to cohesively and aggressively engage and prove to citizens that we are serious about thwarting the roguery that has become so deeply rooted in the psyche of the many thugs masquerading as compatriots.

The ball, ladies and gentlemen, is in your court.

May Deokaran forever be a beacon of courage in leadership, and a source of inspiration to do the right thing, always.

Narendh Ganesh

Durban North