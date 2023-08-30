Letters | Tools of the trade

By Letter Writer

When I became an apprentice in 1964, on a wage of 19 cents per hour over a 220-hour standard working month, I bought my own tools, clothing, tea, coffee, food and transport.

A few basic tools were provided.

I’m appalled that our traffic officers can’t do their well-paid jobs because they lack pepper spray.

This week in the city, I saw many cars being driven through red traffic lights, parking offences that I didn’t even believe possible, as well as many other crimes that are too many to list, and intersections in chaos where traffic lights weren’t working.

It doesn’t take a breathalyser, a bullet-proof jacket or pepper spray to be a presence on the street, providing a deterrent against a large number of criminal activities purely by being in uniform and observing the activities.

And yet the officers sit in their offices demanding these things while the law-abiding public risk their necks on unsafe streets.

A three-pack pepper spray costs less than R150.

Who among us goes into a local coffee shop and spends less than that?

I don’t have much sympathy.

Doug Morton

Wembley