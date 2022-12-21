Letters | Tough life for meter readers

I thoroughly enjoyed Chris Ellis’ article on guard cats this week.
A cheetah would be a bit expensive though.
All those cans to open twice a day, not to mention all the milk.
Not sure, either, that a cheetah would like “Fat Cat Fish ’n meat”.
Interesting that among other characteristics, Bengal cats don’t like meter readers.
Speaking of such, a reader came to read mine a while ago, and after looking at it for a minute he said it was not moving.
I said: “Never mind, jot it down but come back in a week and check it.”
Surprisingly he did, and after studying it for about two minutes said to me that there might be something wrong with it, so I asked what made him say that.
Well it’s hardly moved since I was here last,” he said.
I replied: “Tsk, tsk.
Don’t let it worry you.
Maybe it’ll have moved when you come again.”
Good thing we don’t have a Bengal cat.
Werner Ehlers
Mt Michael