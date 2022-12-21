Letters | Tough life for meter readers

Janice Whitelaw

I thoroughly enjoyed Chris Ellis’ article on guard cats this week.

A cheetah would be a bit expensive though.

All those cans to open twice a day, not to mention all the milk.

Not sure, either, that a cheetah would like “Fat Cat Fish ’n meat”.

Interesting that among other characteristics, Bengal cats don’t like meter readers.

Speaking of such, a reader came to read mine a while ago, and after looking at it for a minute he said it was not moving.

I said: “Never mind, jot it down but come back in a week and check it.”

Surprisingly he did, and after studying it for about two minutes said to me that there might be something wrong with it, so I asked what made him say that.

Well it’s hardly moved since I was here last,” he said.

I replied: “Tsk, tsk.

Don’t let it worry you.

Maybe it’ll have moved when you come again.”

Good thing we don’t have a Bengal cat.

Werner Ehlers

Mt Michael