Letters | Townhill accidents

Reading the front page of the Witness yesterday was like reading the same front page 40 years ago as nothing has changed regarding Townhill accidents.

There is a saying that wherever there is a steep downhill it will be called Hell.

The motorway from Hilton to Durban can now be classed as just that.

How sad to read that two lives were taken leaving trauma and despair for their loved ones.

Clearly another arrester bed is essential half way down the hill.

Having served 30 years in the RTI, I still have nightmares of some of the most traumatic accidents I attended there.

Heavy vehicles should be stopped at Hilton and there should be a visual inspection of the operation of the system.

Lou Corbitt

Hayfields