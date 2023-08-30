Letters | Traffic officers can still do their jobs

By Letter Writer

While I feel for the local traffic officers not having bullet-proof jackets or pepper spray, they do, in fact, possess the most vital pieces of equipment required to do their jobs.

That is their eyes and their ticket books.

The only missing ingredient is the fact that the traffic officers themselves are missing in action.

The only time we see them is when a certain ex-politician appears in court.

If traffic officers went out onto the streets every day and attended to basic traffic infringements by motorists, such as failing to stop at traffic lights or stop signs, overtaking in the face of oncoming traffic, ignoring barrier lines and painted “islands”, the officers would make enough money in fines in one day to buy all the protective gear they want.

Gordon Hall

Prestbury