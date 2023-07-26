Letters | Trucking industry needs government protection

By Letter Writer

It goes without saying that our trucking industry has become the life blood of the South African economy

in many ways, with the transport of food being the main aspect.

With the fall of Transnet, caused deliberately by saboteurs, we have seen the role of the trucking industry take on an even more critical role.

The truck operators, whether small entrepreneurs or large companies, transport all kinds of goods that sustain our economy.

Therefore, the burning of trucks in transit surely has to be an area of major concern for the government.

These attacks are deliberate, malicious, criminal and subtly political, and government needs to realise

what the implications to the country will be if the attacks are not halted immediately.

Besides the loss of valuable goods when attacked, the operators, especially small and budding operators,

are further disadvantaged by the costs to their businesses.

Families of the employees who fall prey to these attacks are severely impacted, either by job losses or the

loss of income.

This all has a ripple effect through the transport industry.

Those who commit these attacks are not people who are concerned about the welfare of the country.

They are criminals at best and must be treated accordingly, and this is where government has to step in, without fear or favour.

In addition, the fact that there are allegations that high-ranking people in the governing party may be involved, makes the matter more serious.

Due to Transnet not being functional, the country is losing billions of rand a day and there are no signs

that the entity will be up and running in the near future.

If government is serious about the state of our economy, then it must act now to prevent further loss of life and property.

The idea of syndicates using rogue tactics to derail the economy must be of serious concern as the trucking operators provide an invaluable service to all the people.

Major food retailers and other connected retail outlets advertise their products with the expectation that they will have an adequate supply of products for consumers, and if these are not delivered, everyone suffers.

Truck operators struggle against many challenges: maintenance costs are high and fuel costs and toll costs are rising, so to be burdened by threats of damage to their vehicles and possible attacks on their drivers and staff, is unacceptable.

The clarion call is out to President Cyril Ramaphosa, minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga and minister of police Bheki Cele to provide constructive and tangible plans to give protection to these truck operators, especially while their vehicles are in transit, for without them, our economy will on the road to disaster.

This danger can easily be prevented if there is sufficient will in those who govern this country.

The question is: which industry will be the next target?

Narendh Ganesh

Durban North