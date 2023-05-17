Letters | U.S. ambassador’s apology

By Witness Reporter

The report that the U.S. ambassador to South Africa apologised for his statement on arms sales to Russia, refers.

Based on past U.S. security warnings, I would accept such statements with a pinch of salt.

It should not be ignored or forgotten that many American presidents have used false flags to create panic in order to start a war, to capture, subjugate and invade sovereign countries.

Cases in point are the illegal invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

Similar justification was used to validate the Vietnam War.

Before going public with his unsupported announcement, why didn’t the U.S. ambassador Reuben Brigety follow the proper channels in South Africa to raise his findings?

Why issue such an open-ended statement and cause unnecessary challenges for South Africans and our fledgling democracy?

Is there a hidden U.S. agenda due to the South African government’s standpoint on the Ukraine-Russian war and the Palestinian struggle for freedom?

Or is the upcoming Brics summit to be held in South Africa a concern for the U.S.?

MOHAMED SAEED

Pietermaritzburg