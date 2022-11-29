Letters | Unisex toilets at schools not a good idea

Witness Reporter

I absolutely agree with Mohamed Saeed (The Witness, November 23) that the proposal by the Department of Basic Education to introduce unisex toilets is extremely injudicious.

I cannot find any indication in the Constitution and Bill of Rights to justify the introduction of unisex toilets.

In Chapter 2, Section 10, marked Human Dignity, the Bill of Rights states: “Everyone has inherent dignity and the right to have their dignity respected and protected.”

How would unisex toilets protect the dignity of either girls or boys, embarrassed by the possibility of seeing each other in such personal circumstances?

Adolescence is a period of extreme stress over the changes occurring in young bodies which requires sensitive acknowledgement.

As well as affecting the physiological and physical health of anxious pupils, has no one in the department comprehended the significance of numerous reports about the upsurge of violence in KwaZulu-Natal Schools?

Sexual assault and rape are enormous problems in our society, and schools are not exempt from sexual predators.

Toxic masculinity is easily passed on to the young.

What guarantee does the department offer for the safety of girls in particular?

The safe haven afforded by the privacy of a girl’s only toilet is crucial.

Surely the department should concentrate on building toilets in schools that do not have such amenities, rather than changing what has worked in the interests of all children for generations.

Mary Kleinenberg

Blackridge