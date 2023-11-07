Letters | VAR controversy in UK football

By Letter Writer

Poor refereeing was a feature of English soccer for many decades but the English were reluctant to use technology in the game as they said it disrupts the flow of the game and that errors made by referees should be accepted as part of the sport.

Eventually the Football Association bowed to pressure and introduced Video Assisted Refereeing (VAR) in 2019.

Everyone breathed a sigh of relief.

They thought technology would eliminate human error and that it would be the end of poor decisions by referees.

Unfortunately it has not proven to be so and poor refereeing continues to mar English soccer.

Week after week, controversy rages over VAR decisions.

We don’t find this happening in other sports. In the rugby world cup there were six officials sitting in front of monitors and there was no controversy over the decisions.

ALSO READ | Letters | The football world has gone crazy

Just last week, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was left fuming when VAR ruled out a goal by Luis Diaz against Tottenham for offside.

But replays of the video show that Diaz wasn’t offside and VAR had bungled again.

The Professional Game Match Officials conceded that the official in charge of VAR had made a mistake and apologised.

Yet again VAR controversy has raged across English soccer.

In the Newcastle-Arsenal game there appeared to be three fouls in the build up to the goal against Arsenal.

Firstly the ball seems to have gone out of play, then there was a rush on defender Gabrielle and there was an offside.

After a lengthy delay VAR ruled there was no foul and gave the goal to Newcastle.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta was fuming.

He said the decision was disgraceful.

The English pride themselves on following the rules and doing things properly.

But they cannot get VAR right. Even with modern technology, there is still the human element.

T. Markandan

Kloof