Letters | VIP thugs

The VIP protection unit is nothing but a lawless bunch of thugs.

For many, many years it has been a law unto itself.

When the blue-light brigade is on the road, all hell breaks loose.

With lights flashing and hooters blaring, they fly at break-neck speed on our highways.

Everything in front of them must give way as they are ferrying very important people to their destinations.

It does not matter whether it’s a meeting, function or just a social gathering, they cannot be delayed by ordinary motorists.

Yet very often the meeting or function is delayed as the VIPs pitch up at the last hour.

They are so busy and have to travel fast, well above the speed limit, to make up lost time.

In the latest incident, the country has been outraged by the actions of a VIP protection unit, showing the power this bunch of thugs wields over the ordinary motorist.

The officers were caught on camera with their guns, pulling out the occupants of a car on the N1 and severely assaulting them — kicking and stamping on their heads while they were lying on the floor.

Apparently they were SAPS officers assigned to Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s unit.

Obviously, the deputy president wasn’t with them.

So they could not have been rushing to get him to a function.

We do not know the cause of this incident. Probably, the motorist did not give way in the fast lane.

But will they get fired for their outrageous behaviour?

I doubt it.

Just a reprimand: “Don’t do it again, boys.”

The thuggery on the N1 was just one incident showing an unequal society created by the governing ANC.

Despite the serious challenges of unemployment, poverty and social inequality facing the country, government ministers and other public office bearers have helped themselves to a three-percent wage hike.

It may seem a small amount but it’s still an increase for the privileged class.

Shame, we shouldn’t begrudge them.

These people work so hard.

So what has changed in our democracy?

Nothing.

Only the colour.

T. Markandan

Kloof