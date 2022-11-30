Letters | Voortrekker cemeteries

Witness Reporter

A good deal has been said about the “recycling” of the Voortrekker Cemeteries that are a prominent feature of our central city landscape.

The very idea smells of the interest of property developers and city council greed and insensitivity.

That a good many land claims, particularly on farms, around the country in recent decades have been based and granted on the presence of ancestors’ graves on those properties should by itself render the notion legally invalid and utterly deplorable.

My first experience of those cemeteries in about 1980 left me with a profound feeling for the history of our city and its people.

The headstones told of wars, disease, tragedy, triumph, pathos and a sense of community, fortitude and the onset of permanence, ages ranging from infancy to old age.

Yes, that community was largely white, but that can never be a reason for the desecration of the past.

I’ve been back there several times, and have been shocked at the carelessness of our city authorities and the activities of our many vandals and thieves.

The degradation is beyond description, as is the case with the more modern cemeteries in this city.

The focus should be on the preservation of our history rather than on its erasure.

Doug Morton

Wembley