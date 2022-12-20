Letters | Vote of conscience in SA

Janice Whitelaw

On December 12, National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula declined the African Transformation Movement’s request to have the voting procedure on the section 89 independent panel’s report determined through a secret ballot.

There is no valid reason for any political party or any public representative to take a simple matter like that to a court of law.

It is unfortunate that some political parties and public representatives have become litigious to such an extent that they have turned councils, provincial legislatures and parliament into venues of heckling and howling competitions.

A conscience vote, whether through open ballot or secret ballot, is extremely overrated in South of Africa.

Firstly because with our party lists system, those who become members of the councils, provincial legislatures and parliament, are expected to carry the mandate of the political parties that nominated them to serve in those bodies.

Secondly, some, if not most of the public representatives, from the governing party to the opposition parties, have displayed very little conscience from day one.

If there was any semblance of conscience within those legislative bodies, the ratepayers and taxpayers would have been the first beneficiaries of such conscience, displayed by good governance, ethical leadership, excellent service delivery, objective political oversight and more.

For some public representatives, taking an oath is a mere box-ticking exercise and a one-way ticket to lucrative parliamentary salary packages.

In my view, there are three critical things that can be done to at least give some credence to a conscience vote in South Africa.

Firstly, the glaring conflict between the constitution and the electoral laws must be aligned so that public representatives are allowed to exercise their conscience vote without fear of being disciplined by their political parties.

Secondly, the electoral laws must be amended to ensure that those who have the power, vote directly for a president of their own choice and their preferred members of parliament in a constituency based electoral system, and the political party lists system must be scrapped at all levels.

Thirdly, the electoral laws must be amended to ensure that constituency representatives are compelled to consult extensively and on a regular basis, and get a mandate from their constituencies at all times, especially when voting on critical issues that are regarded as a serious violation of the constitution, misconduct, unlawful conduct and the inability to perform functions.

This should include all issues that do not advance the interests of the republic and decisions that are likely to politically, economically and internationally harm the image of SA.

Even though I am a proponent of a constituency based electoral system, I am conscious of the fact that it would be foolhardy for anyone to believe that a constituency based electoral system is a panacea to a conscience vote and/or election of public representatives with conscience.

In fact, even in a constituency based system, a public representative must still get their mandate from their constituency.

A conscience vote in this instance can only be practical if the political party or constituency they represent allows the public representative to vote according to their conscience rather than according to party line or constituency mandate.

The party lists, often referred to as the proportional-based electoral system, has failed for the past 28 years. all that is has done is turn some party leaders and public representatives into demagogues in SA.

LESEGO SECHABA MOGOTSI

Tshwane