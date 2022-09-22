Letters | Was monarch as flawless as she is portrayed?

Witness Reporter

Thousands of people lined the streets of Edinburgh and London to view the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth 11 recently.

And many thousands more waited for hours in long queues to pay their respects to their idol, among them David Beckham who stood in the queue for 13 hours.

They couldn’t see her face but only the coffin.

Proudly displayed on top of the coffin was a symbol of her royal status — the dazzling Imperial state crown, telling the world that she was once a queen of the United Kingdom.

But not everyone idolised her and mourned her death.

There were some in the crowds who went to spoil the solemn event.

They protested that the royalty has passed its sell-by date. But the police were quick to stamp out the protests, Not very democratic, you’d say.

While the rest of Europe has relegated its royalty to the back seat, the British still cling to their royalty.

It’s a big tourist attraction and a money-spinner.

An estimated 2 million tourists crowded London for the funeral.

More importantly, the queen’s death has reignited the debate about the crown jewels.

Was the British monarch a flawless gem as she is portrayed to be?

Many believe that she was not only tainted with the blood of indigenous tribes but also with the plundering of the colonies.

Even though she may not have been directly implicated in the subjugation of indigenous people and exploitation of the colonies, her wearing of the tainted crown makes her an accessory to the crime.

Her dazzling crown is bedecked with an astonishing array of stones — 2 868 diamonds, 273 pearls, 11 sapphires and five rubies.

Where did they come from? Definitely not from Britain.

Many were stolen from the colonies.

The centre of the controversy is the largest diamond in the world, the famous Koh-i-Noor stolen from India.

The crown also has the second largest diamond, the 317-carat Cullinan diamond from South Africa.

Another 530-carat diamond known as the Star of Africa, also from the Cullinan mines, is on the imperial sceptre.

There are growing calls for European powers to atone for their wrongs and return artefacts pillaged from their former colonies.

France, Belgium and Scotland have already done so. In the U.S., federal authorities have seized 180 antiquities valued at $70 million from a billionaire antique collector and returned them to Italy and Greece.

But the biggest colonial power has yet to have a change of heart and shamelessly holds on to its stolen jewellery collection.

Only Cambridge College has returned some artefacts.

If the queen was an impeccable monarch with a conscience shouldn’t she have returned the stolen jewels?

Will King Charles 111 do what his mother failed to do?

T. Markandan

Kloof