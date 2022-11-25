Letters | We all lost the Christmas spirit

Witness Reporter

I share Stephanie Saville’s sentiments regarding Christmas festivities and the culture of Christmas as it is today, and how it used to be (Weekend Witness, November 19).

I can recall being younger (much younger), and how we used to attend midnight church services, go from house to house singing Christmas carols, attend gatherings in front gardens, parks, etc., and sing carols by candlelight, a well-known but now mostly forgotten practice, with no shortage of adults in attendance.

And there was the sending and receiving of Christmas cards, hanging them in a corner of the lounge.

But our favourite Christmas activity involved being in the kitchen, where all the delicious Christmas dishes were being prepared. Do people, especially kids, engage in some of these activities today?

Even as recently as about five years ago (before catastrophic world events, and events closer to home, started taking their toll), I loved doing Christmas shopping, and sitting down afterwards, having something to eat and drink while listening to Christmas music and absorbing the festive spirit.

Even when entering a pub, I would ask the bartender to play some Christmas music, if it was not already over the sound system.

What the beers could not do for me, the music would, and I would leave humming along to my favourite Christmas tunes.

So, I was quite taken aback by Saville’s comments regarding Boney-M, the only blemish on an otherwise excellent, albeit nostalgic, piece of journalism.

To me, music is everything. It makes the world go around. If only all errant politicians would start “singing like canaries”, it would prove this point.

Or maybe it’s just me who is a little different? Maybe I’m just a cheesy old man. Or maybe it’s because, as Jim Reeves crooned so beautifully: “yes, I’m always sentimental around this time”? (An old Christmas Card.)

Whatever the reason, the fact of the matter is that somehow, somewhere along the line, we lost it, the real Christmas spirit! Merry Christmas, anyway. Before I forget!

Anthony Timms

Cramond