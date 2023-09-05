Letters | We must all protect our environment

By Letter Writer

In South Africa, September is Heritage month and Arbor week starts on September 1, which is Arbor Day where several “greening” events are promoted by organisations and institutions such as schools.

Arbor Day, a day for planting trees, serves as a reminder of the importance of trees and that we must take action to protect and preserve the environment and natural resources.

The value of trees cannot be over emphasised as they are needed for humanity’s survival.

Trees, like human beings, need water to survive.

Consequently, it is important to protect all our natural resources, especially water.

The health of the environment, forests, rivers, marine ecosystems and oceans is threatened, with potentially disturbing effects for human beings, animals, climate and the planet if they are not looked after.

South Africa is blessed to have rich supplies of natural assets like fruit, vegetables, fresh water and other natural resources.

However, we are in the middle of an environmental catastrophe that puts these natural resources at great risk of harm.

Creating awareness of the importance of protecting our natural resources like water is evidently required.

The climate and air on which our survival depends, the food we consume, our work places and industry all rely on a supply of fresh and clean water and a healthy climate.

For these reasons, all stakeholders must take an active role in protecting our natural environment and resources.

Mohamed Saeed

Pietermaritzburg