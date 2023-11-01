Letters | We must ride the winning wave

By Letter Writer

It makes perfect sense for all South Africans from all sections of our society to ride the crest of the South African team for winning the World Rugby Cup for the fourth time since its inception 36 years ago.

Siya Kolisi, the captain of the World Cup champions, couldn’t have said it better during one of his interviews after the final — you must be a bona fide South African to understand what the victory means to all of us here on the southern tip of Africa.

It is true that South Africa is going through some bad times but we should not allow this victorious moment to go to waste.

It is the responsibility of all of us to rally behind the Springboks and transfer that winning attitude, mentality and philosophy to all sectors of society through good governance, service delivery, the arts, culture, sports, economic and politics.

As for the sports codes, I think we must all accept our collective responsibility for the failure to transform into the ideal society we envisaged during the liberation struggle.

As much as some of us do not want to be associated with the ANC’s failure to fulfil the liberation promises because we have never voted for the ANC, it would be disingenuous to allow ourselves to be pigeon-holed and attempt to downplay what the rugby team has achieved and what it means to many of us and the rugby world.

Well done to the Springboks led by Captain Kolisi, head coach Jacques Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

In the middle of so much negativity, this is one of those victorious moments that many South Africans if not the entire southern Africa will continue to cherish for a very long time.

LESEGO SECHABA MOGOTSI

Tshwane