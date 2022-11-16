Letters | Well done to Mark Green

Witness Reporter

Well done to Mark Green, with his response to the subject dealt with by Clive Dennison on, it seems, the non-existence of God (The Witness, November 14).

The following quote from God’s Bible I think, says it all.

“Where is the wise man?

Where is the scholar?

Where is the philosopher of this age?

Has not God made foolish the wisdom of the world?

“For since in the wisdom of God, the world through its wisdom, did not know Him.

“God was pleased through the ‘foolishness’ of what was preached, to save those who believe.(1Cor.1:20-21).

D.S. de Villiers

Scottsville