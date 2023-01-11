Letters | What did Niehaus achieve?

Carl Niehaus has left the ANC, but what had he really done for the organisation in the past 10 years, apart from being Jacob Zuma’s and Ace Magashula’s unappointed back-up dancer?
It is almost laughable how Niehaus found it necessary to make a public broadcast saying the ANC now no longer has access to his rare skill sets.
ALSO READ | Push to ‘salvage’ ANC
Let’s see whether the party’s new secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, is capable of cleansing the ANC of such characters.
Sibz Dubazane
Prestbury
•Letter shortened.