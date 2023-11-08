Letters | What further tragedy needed?

By Letter Writer

On November 2, there was another heavy motor vehicle crash, this time in a residential area a stone’s throw away from a school.

This should have sent more alarm bells ringing with local authorities and the Department of Transport.

It appears, however, that these alarms and pleas from communities are falling on deaf ears.

The endless delays during the N3 roadworks and destruction of ratepayer-funded roads did nothing to improve the traffic management plan for the area.

This is something that is predictable, should have been foreseen and planned for well in advance.

What further tragedy needs to happen before the minister and MEC wake up and apply themselves to their respective portfolios?

Craig Millar

Hilton Ratepayers Association