Letters | What goes around comes around

I am sure many people have heard of the old saying: “What comes around, goes around.”

The ANC is now facing its hour of reckoning.

In its struggle against apartheid, the ANC engaged in a strategy of making the country ungovernable.

It encouraged the masses to be militant and rise against the white minority government by engaging in acts of vandalism and sabotage.

But it never foresaw that one day its own people would rise up against a black majority government.

The July 2021 riots were the worst the country has seen.

Looting and destruction ran into billions of rand.

Among all the thousands of opportunists and criminals who ransacked shops and malls, only one looter, known as the “Woolworths looter”, has been sentenced.

He received a three-year jail term suspended for five years.

It hasn’t stopped there.

Theft and vandalism have virtually destroyed our rail infrastructure.

Only a third of the country’s goods now go by train.

Criminal elements are now shifting their focus to trucks — 11 trucks were burnt at the weekend.

Yet another two went up in flames in Mpumalanga.

The N3 was closed to traffic for most of Sunday.

Apparently, the cause of this was that trucking companies are employing foreigners instead of local drivers.

The government has not addressed this issue yet.

All President Cyril Ramaphosa does is address the media and glibly call it economic sabotage.

No further action is taken.

So much wastage in these hard times.

We have now come a full circle.

Unfortunately, it’s the poor who are suffering.

T. Markandan

Kloof