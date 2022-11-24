Letters | What is happening to KZN?

Witness Reporter

KZN has always been looked upon as one of the more desirable provinces, with its good climate, decent rainfall, adequate water storage and vibrant agricultural and industrial sectors.

The education system was one of the best in South Africa and our public hospitals were known for their efficient service.

On top of all this, KZN was the holiday destination of choice for the majority of South Africans because of our lovely beaches.

That was then. In a matter of a few years, KZN has become a province in dire need of resuscitation.

Local governments, with the exception of uMngeni, are just going through the motions.

Which faction is in charge and who is getting the tenders, are the overriding issues taking up most councils’ time.

The political riots of 2021, orchestrated by leading political players, hammered the economy and resulted in an estimated 150 000 job losses.

The floods earlier this year identified the complete neglect of municipal infrastructure, including waste-water treatment plants.

The collapse of these plants has resulted in sewage spilling into the uMngeni and other rivers, leading to many beaches being closed to swimming because of excessive e.coli counts.

What happened to the one billion rands promised by central government after the floods? Does anybody know where it is? The hundreds of people still living in community halls with no privacy are desperate, nothing appears to be happening.

Who in their right mind is going to spend their money to drive to Durban and swim in our dirty sea?

The tourism industry is expecting losses of tens of millions a day over the holiday season.

To add to KZN’s woes, the biggest company in the sugar industry has collapsed. It is said that thousands of small growers will be left with no income.

If all the above were not enough, South Africa’s busiest harbour is now handling considerably lower volumes of cargo due to the collapse of Transnet, and in particular the loss of one line to the reef, due to flood damage.

This will impact the country’s exports and imports at a time when the mining industry should be exporting maximum tonnage of coal due to energy shortages in Europe.

How long will the line be out of action? it is already seven months since the floods.

If ever there was a time for KZN politicians to prove that the country comes before their own interests, it is now.

KZN is facing an unknown economic future unless our politicians, particularly those elected to look after KZN, start doing, with some urgency, what they are paid handsomely to do on our behalf.

A. L. NORMAN

Howick