Letters | Who are we?

By Letter Writer

KwaZulu-Natal has become a war zone, a killing field — 31 people are murdered every day in KZN.

What kind of demonic society has South Africa morphed into?

We rape our children and the elderly.

We murder our spouses.

We assassinate our political leaders.

We shoot our cops.

We defile and defy our constitution.

We steal brazenly from state coffers.

We lie under oath.

We flaunt ill-gotten wealth without shame.

We commit fraud without penalty.

We commit adultery without fearing the consequences.

We flash stolen wealth, daring the authorities to arrest us.

We admire political leaders who have stolen our nation’s wealth and mortgaged our future to financial gangsters.

We dismantled without any hesitation a first world economy. In the midst of a raging epidemic, we destroyed a first-class rail network.

We lust for power at any cost.

We obtain high-powered jobs without proper qualifications.

We disobey our elders without thinking.

We shamelessly blame others for our misfortunes.

We have mastered the art of deception and taken deceit to a new dimension.

We burn, plunder and loot as a medium of communication.

We cremated apartheid 29 years ago, but we continue to blame it’s ashes for our ills.

At the dawn of democracy, we inherited a world-class health system, today it is in complete shambles.

We took over an energy system that could not be matched globally, today it is a shadow of what it was, resulting in massive load shedding and astronomical energy prices.

Stupendous wealth has become our religion.

Revenge has become our hallmark.

Malice is our password.

Alcohol has become our penicillin.

We have become the most judgmental nation on earth by claiming the roles of judge, jury and prosecutor in one stroke.

Our evil deeds are varnished and polished with a plethora of lies.

According to ancient Chinese philosophy, we are indeed living in interesting times.

In the face of extreme adversity, we continue to defy reality.

This is not the South Africa I fought and voted for.

FAROUK ARAIE

Gauteng