Letters | Why are we where we are?

Janice Whitelaw

As with any human being on this planet, every action taken is, in theory, to enhance one’s own wellbeing.

As is often the case, what is beneficial to an individual may not be beneficial to those around them.

Disagreement followed by compromise, therefore, is the very essence in understanding this inevitability.

Every person is different, even if that difference is miniscule.

South Africa has a population of over 60 million people.

Approximately 38 million people make up the adult population.

With different views, opinions and persuasions, it’s impractical to fully represent each individual across the political spectrum and impossible to have 38 million political parties.

So while one may not agree fully with all a political party’s principles or policies, the core values, and more importantly the actions taken in this regard, are what makes a person inclined in that direction.

The representation expected by the voter includes their concerns being addressed and their rights being respected.

So let’s cut to the chase and ask, why are we where we are?

Why has our government failed to maintain the upward trajectory which we saw at the dawn of our democracy?

The factors that caused the stagnation and ultimate reversal of fortune were largely internal, i.e within the country and within the ANC government.

Without detailing a time line of past failures, the people and events that changed the direction of upward mobility are known, and the information is freely available in the public domain.

Initially, our Constitution was used as the handbook when dealing with transitions and transformation so the progression was great, with little or no compromise of personal integrity.

The problems arose when those in government chose to compromise their personal integrity in favour of greed and personal wealth.

Needless to say, the progression impact has vastly diminished.

Socioeconomic, safety and service-delivery problems that are part of everyday woes have a culprit who chose self-enrichment over you and I.

Only we, the electorate, can punish that culprit.

In present-day South Africa and even as we look to the future, coalition politics will be an integral part of governance at all levels.

The inevitability of disagreement leading to compromise is part and parcel of this process.

The trade-offs should never be for personal gain or glory but for what coalition partners can achieve for their voters, so the formation in no way is perceived as a sell-out.

Remember, the ANC can lay claim to many things, but South Africa remains ours, belonging to everyone who is living on this southern tip of Africa.

So while the ANC limps from self-inflicted injuries, we cannot sympathise with its egotistical evolution.

We have a committed role to play in honouring our constitution and working towards a society that creates opportunity for all South Africans.

“One of the penalties of refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.” — Plato.

Rikesh Ishwarlall

Bombay Heights