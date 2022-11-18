Letters | Why BBBEE policy is being retained

Witness Reporter

The ANC has now decided that it must retain BBBEE to enable black people to share in the wealth of the country.

While it is correct that wealth is thereby redistributed, it is not redistributed by earning it but only by political determination.

Another factor is that it is only redistributed to a select few and so does not contribute towards the upliftment of the unemployed masses.

Among the 18 to 35 age group, unemployment sits at over 60%.

This is the highest ever, and this after nearly 30 years of ANC rule.

Of the total working age population, the official figure is over 34%, which is one of the highest rates in the world.

The truth is that the ANC has not encouraged sufficient investors to South Africa to create employment opportunities on a wide enough scale to reduce unemployment, get beggars off the street, and encourage the masses to develop pride in earning their own money rather than depending on handouts and grants, etc.

Instead, the party legislates to spread wealth to the black elite.

ANC MPs (and others) receive over R1 000 000 a year, and they are not elected personally to represent the people.

They are primarily elected by the political parties, and so are accountable to them.

It is only by having constituency representatives that elected representatives would feel that they represent the people and have a duty to them.

That is also the reason why President Cyril Ramaphosa insists that the ANC needs to retain cadre deployment.

That is, to reserve employment opportunities for the party faithful.

It is also the reason that the ANC is so often enabled to “buy” supporters and even representatives from other parties (who are offered lucrative jobs to switch political allegiance).

The ANC as a party is proving its inability to run an economy effectively.

Most ANC-run SOEs and local authorities are either bankrupt or close to.

They even fail to pay party officials on time.

State departments are treating the ANC softly and allowing it to pay off its debt to the state over time.

There is not a metro in South Africa that is not in arrears for millions of rand.

It is time that the very few able and responsible ANC representatives become brave enough to stand up to the corruption and inefficiency, and opt to put the interests of the country (and all its people) first.

V. A. Volker

Pietermaritzburg