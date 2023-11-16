Letters | Why no more contractors?

By Letter Writer

Deena Padayachee’s letter (The Witness, November 10) refers.

The use of contracted water and electricity meter readers and disconnectors began in eThekwini municipality in 1990.

I was one of the first 10 sub-contractors employed. It was expected of us to use our own, private transport, which in most instances was anything but luxury.

This proved to be a money-saving move, which soon spilled over to other municipalities, and it became the excepted norm.

However, some two or three years ago, there was a huge outcry over contracted water and electricity meter readers and disconnectors not being paid, some for six months up to a year on end.

Although it is all quiet for now.

Padayachee’s observation, my own and others — of two to three employees arriving in a luxury car to read or disconnect one water or electricity meter — reveal that the money-saving practice of employing contractors and sub-contractors is no longer. Not in Msunduzi anyway.

The question is why?

It is clear that no one in the municipality (at least the principles) concerns themselves with the consequences of wasteful expenditure.

Only the paying public.

Anthony Timms

Cramond