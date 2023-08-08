Letters | Why sing those songs?

By Letter Writer

Historians and struggle veterans do have a point that struggle songs like Kill the Boer, an old anti-apartheid song, should not be taken literally as they are not a call to violence, but rather one of many battle cries used to rally support against apartheid’s repressive laws.

They were effective mechanisms sung by the oppressed against the oppressive regime.

However, what is the purpose of singing these South African liberation chants today, if not to torment?

Many citizens believe it is a subtle effort to make some South Africans feel that they do not belong in South Africa.

While some individuals who fought in the struggle against apartheid may understand the reasons for such freedom and resistance chants, the young generation who are known as the “born-free generation” may not.

These protest lyrics could teach our young citizens that the abuse of minorities like farmers is acceptable.

So next time individuals or politicians find it fashionable to sing anti-apartheid songs, they need to remember that these songs can create unnecessary incitement and cause a misreading of intent by children whose minds are impressionable and still developing.

Farmers who are the nation’s food producers do not deserve to be ridiculed through songs.

They are an important part of the economy.

Besides putting food on the table, they provide jobs, especially, for rural communities.

They need to be protected and supported.

