Letters | Why the tokens for swimming pools?

I refer to my letter titled: “Elephant in the pool”, which appeared in The Witness on August 14, with special reference to the swimming pool entrance fees being exorbitant.

A council resolution has since been e-mailed to me by a concerned member of the public who is also passionate about the life skill of swimming being acquired by all, via easy accessibility to municipal swimming pools.

The resolution to set the entrance fees at R17 for adults and R11 for children was never made public.

I withdraw the relevant comments relating to exorbitant entrance fees directed to the municipal officials with an unconditional apology.

However, two elephants remain in the pool.

The first is that city officials fail to listen to retired lifeguards stressing the need to use chlorine gas as opposed to chlorine chips.

The latter is not only expensive but not as effective as the gas.

It remains a concern why chlorine gas is sidelined.

The second is that the pools can only be accessed via a token purchased either at a Spar outlet, Boxer supermarket or an Engine garage.

How illogical is this?

A child in the northern area who is keen to swim must go to Spar at Northway Mall, purchase a token and then make their way to the Olympic pool.

Pity the people of Sobantu the greater Edendale area and Eastwood; where do they purchase coupons from?

This decision is not only illogical but absurd to the extreme.

The simple solution is to avail the tokens at the pools.

Is this so challenging for the leadership of the city to fathom?

Jay Jugwanth

Northdale