By Letter Writer

It is most unfortunate that a major tragedy should first happen before responsible political office bearers spring into action.

I sincerely hope that the investigation ordered by Minister Sihle Zikalala (who is new in his ministerial position) to undertake a government wide investigation into hijacked government buildings will not stop after the investigation.

ALSO READ | Letters | Daydreaming in South Africa

In the article in Monday’s Mercury, mention is made of 1260 (state) properties that had been flagged as being illegally occupied.

Why was it only tackled now that 77 people died a horrific death in a fire, that there is a realization that this is a major problem that should have been attended to years ago.

This is not the only major problem that has been neglected. On Sunday, the Sunday Times reported that “State runs out of money”.

ALSO READ | Letters | Poor service

Following on that, it was also reported that the national cabinet had resolved to implement ‘cost containment’ measures and that the KZN provincial government will have to find R5 billion rand to cover the 7½% salary increase that the national government gave to all civil servants for the 2023 financial year.

(The 40% of unemployed are lucky to get a small grant. Some have given up hope of finding employment.)

V A Volker

Pietermaritzburg