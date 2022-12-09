Letters | Wishing for a miracle

Witness Reporter

When one compares the wrongdoing of the present president: not declaring foreign currency and so on — and the crimes of past president Jacob Zuma: destroying or hollowing out all means of curbing corruption, the former pales in significance.

That does not mean that President Cyril Ramaphosa and the whole ANC should not be held to account for the parlous state of affairs in South Africa.

My New Year’s wish will be for a miracle — strong, honest, corruption-free leadership.

And my wish for Christmas is that there be light (sadly, Eskom is no Christmas fairy).

Joan Kerchhoff

Alexandra Road