Letters | Women must rise up

By Letter Writer

That we are at the tail end of the month dedicated to women is utter nonsense.

Every day, every month, should be dedicated to women until they have equal opportunities and rights to men.

The demonisation of women started in the Garden of Eden and continues unabated to this day.

ALSO READ | Women’s Month | Victim of GBV speaks out about victim shaming and cyberbullying

Consider the plight of women and girls in Afghanistan.

They now cannot even leave to study abroad, let alone study in their own country.

Patriarchal religions are indeed the bane of humanity.

Enough has been said from the socioeconomic and political viewpoints by both women and men.

Sadly, one now has to wait for another year for the sad plight of women to be highlighted.

Women need to rise against men and fight for their rights.

Not in August only, but every month, every year, until equality is achieved.

Prem Singh

Durban